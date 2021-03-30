Starboard Value LP Decreases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Starboard Value LP decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,619 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 4.6% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.75% of Cerner worth $179,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 472.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cerner by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.37. 25,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

