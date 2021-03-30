Starboard Value LP Has $198.13 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,688,383 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises approximately 5.0% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 6.92% of BOX worth $198,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $13,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,439,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. 29,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

