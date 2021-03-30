Starboard Value LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

