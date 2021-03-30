Starboard Value LP Sells 1,637,805 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Starboard Value LP cut its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637,805 shares during the period. comScore makes up 0.1% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned 1.85% of comScore worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in comScore by 240.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCOR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,098. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $272.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. comScore’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

