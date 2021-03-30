Starboard Value LP Sells 480,654 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Starboard Value LP lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 480,654 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems accounts for approximately 5.6% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 7.17% of Merit Medical Systems worth $221,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $141,985.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. 5,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -107.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

