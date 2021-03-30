Starboard Value LP Trims Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Starboard Value LP lessened its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the quarter. Green Dot accounts for approximately 6.3% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned about 8.24% of Green Dot worth $245,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,904. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,186. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

