Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.58. 128,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $112.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.