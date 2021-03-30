Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 525,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,000. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for 0.9% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 86,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,787. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

