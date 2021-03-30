Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Invests $165.54 Million in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,554,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,536,000. MFA Financial comprises approximately 20.1% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. owned about 9.39% of MFA Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 2,950,035 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $7,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,117 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 98,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,748. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

