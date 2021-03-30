Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Invests $45.28 Million in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,551,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,280,000. Douglas Emmett accounts for approximately 5.5% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. owned 0.88% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DEI. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,813. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

