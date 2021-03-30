Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Invests $7.76 Million in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,470,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,000. Apartment Investment and Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. owned 1.22% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIV. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 26,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,681. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $889.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $582,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 400,000 shares of company stock worth $2,287,000. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.