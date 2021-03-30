Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Invests $95.60 Million in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,051,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,595,000. Pacific Premier Bancorp accounts for approximately 11.6% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. owned about 3.23% of Pacific Premier Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,720 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

