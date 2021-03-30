Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Boston Properties comprises about 0.2% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.42. 12,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,524. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

