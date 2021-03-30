Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Makes New $56.46 Million Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,463,000. Apartment Income REIT accounts for about 6.8% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. owned 0.48% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,159,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,611,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,290,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

AIRC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.73.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.