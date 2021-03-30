Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

PEB stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. 8,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,900. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEB. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

