Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 1.3% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

AVB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.89. 3,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.27 and a 52-week high of $195.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

