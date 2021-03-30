Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,694,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,242,000. Extended Stay America comprises about 30.0% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. owned about 9.13% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after acquiring an additional 281,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 71,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. 51,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.