STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $56.65 million and approximately $180,632.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,337% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00639594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00027302 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

