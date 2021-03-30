StaysBASE (SBS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $115,804.00

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaysBASE has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $115,804.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00057619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00252051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.00930255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,816,407 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,684 coins.

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

