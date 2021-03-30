Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

STLD stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.