Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,101 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 104,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,013. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

