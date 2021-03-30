Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $1.18

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Steem has a total market cap of $440.36 million and $413.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,027.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $530.78 or 0.00899214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.88 or 0.00350475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00051783 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 388,675,196 coins and its circulating supply is 371,701,102 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

