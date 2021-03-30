SteepCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $60.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $78,105.14 and approximately $60.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.00693336 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

