Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Saturday, April 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

TSE:SJ opened at C$50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.10. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$28.49 and a 52 week high of C$50.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.3599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJ. Laurentian lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.80.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.