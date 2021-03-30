Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.42

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $12.83. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 81,640 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $246.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.