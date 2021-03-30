Stephen H. Capp Sells 56,172 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. 364,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $75.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

