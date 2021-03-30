Stephen J. Barnard Acquires 11,200 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. 706,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,562. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

