Stephens Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $58.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

