Stephens Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $23.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

KEY opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

