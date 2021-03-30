stETH (Lido) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,625.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,810.48 or 0.03071709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $342.86 million and approximately $14,625.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00057680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00253897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $544.29 or 0.00923456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00031355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 189,377 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.