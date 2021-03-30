stETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One stETH token can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00264178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.72 or 0.00939368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00049424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00077798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

