Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 14,070 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.35% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $93.45.

