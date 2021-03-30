Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,023 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

