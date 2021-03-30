Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 9,095 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

