Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

