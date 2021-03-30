Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 170.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $6,112,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

