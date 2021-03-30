Stifel Financial Corp Buys 267,117 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 267,117 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 190.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 125,903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 253.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Devon Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

NYSE DVN opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

