Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,407 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of SPSC opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

