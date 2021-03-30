Stifel Financial Corp Buys 906 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 64.3% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 78.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 320.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $201.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.14 and a 200 day moving average of $201.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,456 shares in the company, valued at $167,417,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

