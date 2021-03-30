Stifel Financial Corp Buys 9,671 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 439.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,237,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,919 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 150,891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 149,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAR opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

