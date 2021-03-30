Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 325,399 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.