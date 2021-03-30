Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.31% of Himax Technologies worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

