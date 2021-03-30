Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 750.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 74,410 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 495.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,059,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.