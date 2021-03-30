Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

HUBS stock opened at $423.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $547.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.89 and its 200 day moving average is $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.