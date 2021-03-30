Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,656,000 after buying an additional 186,661 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after buying an additional 95,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $266.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $274.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.