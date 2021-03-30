Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Relx by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

RELX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4693 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

