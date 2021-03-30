Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

