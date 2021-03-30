Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.19 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 32.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $188.73 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $191.57. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

