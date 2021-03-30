Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 243.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,778 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after buying an additional 521,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

