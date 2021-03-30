Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Brooks Automation worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

